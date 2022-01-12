Jennifer Hough's Harassment Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj Dismissed, Kennth Petty Remains a Defendant

Nicki Minaj is no longer being sued by Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser, Jennifer Hough.

According to new legal documents, the harassment lawsuit against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed by Jennifer on Wednesday. Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, remains a defendant.

Nicki’s attorney, Judd Burstein, says he still believes Jennifer’s lawsuit against Nicki was financially motivated. She’s planning to go after Jennifer to recoup money lost in legal fees.

To refresh everyone’s memory, Kenneth was convicted of trying to rape Jennifer in 1995. Last August, Jennifer filed a lawsuit naming both Nicki and Kenneth accusing Nicki of offering to pay her to change her story about what Kenneth did to her.

As of now, the lawsuit against Kenneth is still pending. We’ll see how that turns out.