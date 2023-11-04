Jazmine Sullivan, HER, Sia, And Common Honor Chaka Khan For Her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]

Chaka Khan was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, with help from Common, H.E.R., Sia and Jazmine Sullivan.

via: Uproxx

During the show, Chaka Khan received a heartfelt tribute as one of the inductees. Other musicians like HER, Sia, Common, and Jazmine Sullivan welcomed her with the award.

Sullivan led Chaka Khan’s induction speech — giving kind words to one of her biggest inspirations. “That voice, as raw as it is sweet, as sensual as it is soulful, has guided us through good times and bad, through meet-ups and breakups, through desire and despair, through hard times and higher love,” Sullivan said, according to Rolling Stone. “Chaka’s voice will never get lost among her peers or fade in the background, her tone stands alone. Everything about Chaka is fire.”

She also shared a story about how Khan was there for Sullivan’s mother when she went into remission for cancer.

From there, HER, Sia, and Common all appeared at different times to perform a blend of Khan’s songs. Common did “I Feel For You,” and HER played stuff from Khan’s time in Rufus with “Ain’t Nobody” and “Sweet Thing.” Sia closed out the medley with “I’m Every Woman,” according to the publication.

Check out a video from Chaka Khan’s induction tribute below.

.@Common and @ChakaKhan perform together at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony pic.twitter.com/2BGTtjB1ss — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 4, 2023

Chaka Khan FINALLY made it in the #RockHall2023 class! Once again her work with Prince has been highlighted! Also fitting that Queen Latifah was spliced with his segment as she is on the Prince/Chaka co-penned and co-produced "Pop My Clutch". ?pic.twitter.com/bXSBRhvvXI — Darling Nisi (@darlingnisi) November 4, 2023

Ain’t nobody that can rock a stage quite like this duo. Watch @HERMusicx and @ChakaKhan light up this classic at #RockHall2023. Stream #RockHall2023 NOW on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/5YNpIuecgX — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023