Jay-Z's Birthday Might Become a New York City Holiday

Jay-Z has always shown love to his hometown of New York City.

via: Complex

Jay-Z’s birthday could soon become a bigger celebration than ever in his home city.

Earlier this month, legislation to turn the legendary Brooklyn-bred rapper’s birthday (Dec. 4) into a holiday named “Jay-Z Day” was introduced by New York City Councilmembers, according to ABC 7 New York.

“The global phenomenon that is Jay-Z—born Shawn Carter—is widely known as an artist, mogul, husband and father, wealth builder, and supporter of economic development and community causes,” said Councilwoman Farah Louis during the resolution meeting.

She continued, “Dec. 4 as Jay-Z Day announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things, including loved by his community. In the spirit of celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting.”

The resolution has been sent to the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations, according to UPROXX. After it’s filed with the City Council, it will be discussed during the council’s 2024 session, which begins on Jan. 3.

Weeks after his 54th birthday and just days before Christmas, Hov was spotted inside of a NYC tour bus with wife Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy, along with other friends and family.