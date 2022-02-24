Jay-Z Will Receive $4.5 Million In Royalties From Parlux Fragrances Thanks To A Court Ruling [Video]

Just three months after he was cleared in a lawsuit that claimed he breached an endorsement deal with Parlux Fragrances, Jay-Z is on the winning end of another judgement.

via: Uproxx

Last fall, Jay-Z walked away with a big legal win after Parlux Fragrances claimed that the rapper breached his contract by not promoting the failed “Gold Jay-Z” cologne. Parlux filed the lawsuit back in 2016 and said he “never once personally appeared” to promote the cologne, which Jay denied. A jury agreed with him and ruled that he did not breach his contract and that he was not responsible for the $67.6 million in damages that Parlux sued him for. Now, according to Complex which cites a report from Page Six, Jay-Z earned another court win against Parlux.

According to the report, an appellate court ruled that Jay and his company “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.” As a result, they ruled that Jay is entitled to $4.5 million in royalties from Parlux. “The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Justice John Higgitt wrote in a statement.

Jay’s legal matters are not over yet. This summer, he’ll head to trial to settle a lawsuit between himself and Jonathan Mannion, the photographer who shot the cover for his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Jay claims that Mannion has been using photos from the shoot for the cover art to make “thousands of dollars” selling prints and merchandise. He adds that when he asked Mannion to stop, the photographer requested “tens of millions of dollars” which sparked the lawsuit. The two attempted to settle things outside of court but failed to come to an agreement.

