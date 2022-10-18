Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records

Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi as a result of his partnership with D’Usse.

via Complex:

Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.

Jay-Z has co-owned D’Usse since 2011, and famously drank it straight out of one of the Grammy awards he won for Watch The Throne in 2013. The suit demands that Jay be given access to the production warehouses, D’Usse barrels, bottles and all other info regarding Bacardi’s inventory-keeping process. SC Liquor writes it needs to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights” as a partner.

Speaking of Watch The Throne, Kanye West talked about a potential sequel to the blockbuster project during a controversial interview he gave on Drink Champs this week, and shouted out D’Usee in the process.

“This D’usse is brought to you by my brother Hov,” Ye said at one point. “Courtesy of The Throne. Part 2 coming soon.”

In September 2018, Kanye West confirmed the album was in the works when he tweeted: “throne2 coming soon.”

Jay-Z has yet to comment on the potential project and most recently contributed an epic verse on DJ Khaled’s song “God Did.”

As for the lawsuit, TMZ has reached out to Jay-Z for comment, but the rapper-turned-mogul has yet to issue a statement on them matter.

You know Jay doesn’t play about his money!