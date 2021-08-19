Jay-Z Recruits Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, And Others To Celebrate The 40/40 Club’s Anniversary [Photo]

To commemorate the 18-year anniversary of the 40/40 Club in New York City, Jay-Z will be hosting a star-studded event at the venue with the likes of Diddy, Meek Mill, and more set to attend.

Later this month, Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club will celebrate its 18th anniversary. The venue is one the Roc Nation founder opened back in 2003 with Roc Nation Sports chief Juan Perez and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. In addition to being attached to the rapper, the 40/40 Club gained additional popularity thanks to multiple references in rap songs from the likes of Jay and more.

The venue flaunts itself as a space that combined “the lavish warmth of a New York City penthouse with the vivacity and glamour of court-side seats at a championship game,” as a press release reads.

In a little over a week, the 40/40 Club will commemorate its 18th anniversary with a celebratory event at the venue. The club reopened back in August after it was shut down in early 2013. Guests who received an invite to the celebration, which takes place on August 28 at 8 p.m., were gifted a special black and white hourglass that represents the time that went by between the club’s closing and reopening. Some of the names of the guest list include Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, Rapsody, Remy Ma and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The news comes after Jay-Z hired Tory Datcher, the former senior vice president and chief customer officer of Clorox, as the CEO of his Monogram cannabis company. This made Datcher the first Black CEO to lead a major public cannabis company in the United States.

That’s going to be the party to be at.