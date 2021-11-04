Jay-Z Deleted His Latest Instagram Account Just A Day After He Made It [Photos]

It looks like Jay-Z is not a big fan of Instagram. Less than 24 hours after launching his account on the photo-sharing platform, the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker was caught deleting his page.

On Tuesday, Jay-Z surprised the entertainment world by starting an Instagram account. It was an unexpected move from the rapper, who rarely uses social media. He signed up to promote the upcoming film, The Harder They Fall, which he helped co-executive produce. While some may have been looking forward to what else he’d do with the app, they’ll never know because he deleted the page less than a day after launching it.

An attempt to visit @jayz on Instagram presents the error message, “User not found.” This is not the first time Jay quickly deleted an Instagram page. Back in the summer of 2015, he made an account under the name @hovsince96 and shared a picture of himself with Michael Jackson. However, according to the The New York Daily News, Jay deleted the page 14 hours later. As of now, Facebook and Twitter remain as his only social media accounts.

Jay’s decision to delete his Instagram account comes after he offered some advice to kids with “dreams of being successful” during a brief interview with Jazzy, an 11-year-old Brooklyn reporter. “Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you,” he said. “You’ve got to have ultimate confidence like you do. You’re very confident. And just believe in yourself.”

‘The Harder They Fall’ is now streaming on Netflix.