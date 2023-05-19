Jay-Z and Beyonce Buy California’s Most Expensive Home

Jay-Z and Beyonce have just snagged one of the greatest architectural masterpieces in the country.

via: Daily Beast

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s new 30,000 square foot Malibu mansion cost the billionaire power couple a pretty penny—approximately $200 million, according to TMZ. The colossal price tag makes it the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California and the second most expensive in the entire U.S, but the couple got it for a steep discount, with the house reportedly being quietly listed for $295 million. Famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the minimalist concrete dwelling, which took almost 15 years to build and sits on eight acres overlooking the Pacific.

The house was owned and built by William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world. It took Bell almost 15 years to build the all-concrete structure.