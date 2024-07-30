Jax Taylor Enters Treatment for Mental Health Struggles After Brittany Cartwright Breakup | www.lovebscott.com

Jax Taylor is getting the help he needs.

‘The Valley’ star and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum has entered in-patient treatment for mental health struggles.

via E! News:

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” his spokesperson said in a July 30 statement. “This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

News of Jax’s treatment comes five months after Brittany Cartwright—with whom he shares 3-year-old son Cruz—announced that they had separated following four years of marriage and nearly a decade together.

At the time, Brittany said that she had a “particularly rough year this past year.”

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times,” she shared in a February episode of their joint podcast When Reality Hits. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Jax also agreed that it was the right move to split, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May, “Until I can fix myself and get to where I want to be, I can’t be good for her.”

The couple’s strained relationship was documented on the first season of their Bravo series The Valley, with Brittany expressing doubts that they could salvage their marriage amid constant fighting.

“You’re not just gonna get away with the way you’ve treated me for all these years,” she told him during the season finale. “You screamed at me, said horrible things to me.”

After the finale, Brittany expressed hope that Jax will focus on his mental health moving forward.

“I think that’s very important,” she told E! News last month. “He is working on himself in different ways.”

Still, the Kentucky native said she and Jax are “definitely still separated.”

“It’s obviously hurtful to see other things and have to go through this stuff so publicly, but at the same time, as you see in the finale, I was pushed to this decision,” she noted. “I would never, never want to do this and have all this going on in my life if it wasn’t absolutely necessary.”

TMZ was the first to report Jax’s treatment.