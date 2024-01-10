Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Appear To Have Achieved The Most Drama-Free Divorce In Hollywood

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have officially settled their divorce.

Momoa and Bonet announced their intent to divorce so long ago (in celebrity gossip time) that you might have assumed that they had already tied everything up legally due to lack of further commentary. Yep, that news came down nearly two years ago, and then Momoa jumped into a Metallica mosh pit, started living in a fancy RV, and took a shower in public because, hey, why not? Oh, I forgot about the naked bike ride, but yes, it was mostly business as usual for him.

This week, Bonet finally followed up with a divorce filing, and within a day, as PEOPLE reports, a settlement was achieved. The former couple will share custody of their two children, and they have split up property with no one deciding to pursue spousal support. This would seem unremarkable except that most divorces are somewhat contentious and drag out long after initial filing, and of course, there are also the particularly messy proceedings like Kevin Costner recently experienced.

Also unexpected? How the initial announcement from Momoa and Bonet felt like a parody of Goop’s “conscious uncoupling” gem of yesteryear:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty… The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Well, seem to have meant what this message communicated, so hey, good for them. There’s no word on whether love is truly dead, but we can probably assume that Bonet got to keep that restored Mustang gift, too. Perhaps that was the key to achieving divorce harmony, but whatever the case, it’s nice that two former spouses aren’t tearing each other apart. Nice stories are nice.