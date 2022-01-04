Jason Derulo Cuffed After 'Attacking' Men Who Called Him Usher [Photo + Video]

Jason Derulo isn’t afraid to throw hands.

The singer-turned-TikTok star popped off in the lobby of a Las Vegas casino on Tuesday when he allegedly attacked two men who called him “Usher” and shouted “f*ck you b*tch.”

“You wanna fight I wanna tussle” Jason Derulo fights 2 dudes who mistook him for Usher pic.twitter.com/H3Ehf2ZS00 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 4, 2022

via Page Six:

Video seems to show the 32-year-old crooner pouncing on the hecklers at the Aria Resort and Casino while coming off an escalator and passing a group of onlookers who had taken out their phones to capture their brush with the musician on video.

In a clip posted by TMZ, someone in the crowd can be heard shouting, “Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg?” and then a separate voice yells “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!” in an apparent reference to another recording artist, Usher.

It was unclear whether the heckler really thought Derulo was Usher or was making a wisecrack about the two music stars’ resemblance — but the profane insult seemed to set Derulo off.

He hopped over a security rope and allegedly punched the man, forcing bodyguards and several other people in the area to try to intervene.

Video appears to show Derulo attacking another man and tussling with him on the ground as more people try to tear them apart.

The man recording the TMZ video shouted, “WTF! Don’t touch my boy!” as he backed away.

In a separate video posted by social media user @christian_labare8, Derulo appears to be taken away in handcuffs.

The eyewitness, Christian, told Page Six Derulo did not do anything to start the fight.

Although the “Swalla” singer was cuffed, it is unclear if the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued any charges against him.

LVMPD did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Derulo was removed from the property and issued a no trespassing notice, according to TMZ.

The men who were attacked reportedly suffered facial wounds, but did not require hospitalization, nor pressed charges.

A rep for Derulo did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. He has not commented on the incident on social media.

We’re not sure why Jason wanted to fight — being mistaken for Usher should be a compliment! If anything, Usher should be the one to fight if mistaken for Jason Derulo.