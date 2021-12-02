Janelle Monae Is Releasing A Sci-Fi Anthology Book Based On Her ‘Dirty Computer’ Album

Janelle Monáe is entering the world of speculative fiction with her debut collection of stories, The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer.

via: Uproxx

The Memory Librarian is an anthology of short stories by some of today’s most prominent Afrofuturist authors, telling tales inspired by the overarching Dirty Computer mythology.

“Sci-fi and Afro-Futurism have always been vehicles I use to drive my art & storytelling (no matter the medium) so it’s a dream to be publishing my first short story collection in these genres!” Monae shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the book’s cover. “Thank you to everyone at Harper’s Voyager for the support and opportunity. It’s been a complete honor to swim in creative waters with other dirty computers in our community. I’m so so thankful for these incredible writers for helping bring these stories to light.”

Among those writers are Alaya Dawn Johnson, known for her Zephyr Hollis and Spirit Binders series, Eve Ewing, who has written for Marvel’s Ironheart and Champions series since 2019, fiction writer Yohanca Delgado, veteran author Sheree Renée Thomas, and Danny Lore of Dynamite Entertainment’s licensed James Bond series.

The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer goes on sale in April 2022, pre-order it here.