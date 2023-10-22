Janelle Monáe Flashed The Crowd One Last Time To Celebrate The End Of Their ‘The Age Of Pleasure Tour’

Janelle Monáe concluded her “Age of Pleasure Tour” with a jaw-dropping performance on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater.

via: Uproxx

Janelle Monáe has given fans enough NSFW content to last until the end of the year. From their table-topping party clips to their videos for “Water Slide,” “Lipstick Lover,” and “Float,” they are truly living up to the title of their latest studio album. After a twerk-filled performance at the 2023 Essence Festival, Monáe took their talents on the road as part of The Age Of Pleasure Tour with special guests Jidenna, Flyana Boss, Dreamer Isioma, and Nana Kwabena.

To commemorate the end of the tour’s sold-out run, during Monáe’s final show on Wednesday, October 18, in Inglewood, California, they flashed the crowd one last time. In the clips captured by concertgoers, as Monáe sang their song “Yoga,” they whipped out their breasts as they sang, “Even when I’m sleeping, I got one eye open / You cannot police me, so get off my areola / Get off my areola.”

I still can’t believe I got to see Janelle Monáe Tit live and in color I— Thank you momma ????@JanelleMonae pic.twitter.com/izymkoUZVk — Angel is HERE!! (@JussaStan) October 18, 2023

janelle monae flashed the crowd? pic.twitter.com/bX1ADQME6D — Shirley Ju (@shirju) October 19, 2023

Monáe addressed the backlash they received over their lack of clothing during an interview with Rolling Stone in May, saying, “I’m much happier when my titties are out, and I can run around free.”