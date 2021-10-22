Jamie Lynn Spears: Parents Pushed Me to Abort Teen Pregnancy, Not Tell Britney

Singer/actress Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed her parents, Lynn and Jamie Spears, pressured her to have an abortion when she was 16.

via: Daily Beast

Jamie Lynn Spears seems to have faced some of the tight parental control her sister Britney has publicly gone through. In her new memoir Things I Should Have Said (changed from her Britney-inspired title I Must Confess), the younger Spears wrote that her parents tried to convince her to abort a pregnancy at 16 and, when that failed, to push her to give the baby up for adoption. Jamie Lynn wrote that a brigade of people “came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea.” She described their remarks: “It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem.”

In the excerpts from the memoir, obtained by TMZ, Spears also alleges that her phone was taken from her to prevent her from speaking to anyone outside her immediate circle and that she couldn’t tell her pop star sister the news. “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers,” Jamie Lynn wrote. Britney has not made a statement on the memoir, which comes out in January.

Spears kept the baby, Maddie Briann Aldridge, who is now 13.

The autobiography is due out next year (Jan22).