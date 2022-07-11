Jamie Foxx And Snoop Dogg Team Up To Fight Vampires In Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Trailer [Video]

Sometimes, you can just tell when a movie was greenlit on the strength of its elevator pitch alone. Other times, it can be difficult to decide whether a script’s premise is either brilliant or just completely unhinged.

via: Uproxx

Sometimes, a movie being weird is part of the fun, like Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg teaming up to fight vampires. It just works.

This is the case for Day Shift, the upcoming Netflix movie. Foxx stars as a normal dad who makes ends meet by killing vampires and selling their teeth for money. You know, standard stuff. The movie also stars Dave Franco as his spooked assistant and, of course, Snoop Dogg wearing a cowboy hat. And yes! There is a Twilight reference in the trailer. Here is the official synopsis:

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

The movie comes from the producer of John Wick, so you know there will be some great action in between vampire puns and one-liners. Can we hope for a Keanu Reeves cameo? One can dream.

Day Shift hits Netflix on August 12th.