Jadakiss Was The Star Of The Chaotic ‘Verzuz’ Between The LOX And Dipset [Photos + Video]

Last night, New Yorkers filed into the Theater at Madison Square Garden wearing their sharpest fitted caps, replete with freshly ironed-on patches, to watch the heavyweight VERZUZ clash between two of the area’s most animated, ridiculous, and iconic crews: Yonkers’ The Lox and Harlem’s Dipset.

via: Uproxx

During last night’s highly anticipated Verzuz between The LOX and The Diplomats at Madison Square Garden, fans watching online quickly crowned Jadakiss the runaway star of the event. From the jump, his relentless needling of his ostensible opponents — from their gear to their performance over vocal tracks — tickled fans’ funny bones, while his own performances recalled his longtime dominance of New York radio and his elite tier rhyme skills. Fans also noted how he’d similarly stolen the show at his prior Verzuz event where he made several meme-worthy moments alongside fellow 2000s New York rap star Fabolous.

jadakiss went through two different #verzuz and ran each one, solo and with a crew. it's proper time we rewrite the books on how gotdamn special he is at this rapping/performing/entertainment thing. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) August 4, 2021

Jadakiss out here collecting Verzuz stones like Thanos pic.twitter.com/qkuCnIXae1 — prettypersian__ (@prettypersian__) August 4, 2021

Among the responses were those calling Jadakiss the MVP, while still others admonished their fellow fans to appreciate the rapper more.

Yea That Shit Was A Jadakiss #VERZUZ Dipset Event….. pic.twitter.com/sXVRP4ntkk — DJ First Class™ ? (@1DJFirstClass) August 4, 2021

I'm sorry but Jadakiss swept through Harlem like gentrification.#VERZUZ — Drake's Accent Coach???? (@risingdemise) August 4, 2021

Jadakiss snatching Juelz Santana's bandana off was the nail in the coffin pic.twitter.com/EkG1QXtuzd — Zoe ?????????????????????? (@YourFavoriteZoe) August 4, 2021

Even Tyler the Creator was seen in the comments on the stream expressing his “crush” on Jadakiss for having “crazy” confidence and aging well.

jadakiss mvp wow — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 4, 2021

Some were even quick to remind others that Jadakiss put out a new album last year, recommending that those impressed by his performance take a listen.

Jada dropped this last year, he still goin hard https://t.co/cgUvME14uY — Wongisimo (@whereswongo) August 4, 2021

Now is a good time to listen to Jadakiss’ last album Ignatius if you haven’t already. My son ain’t miss a step — bougie badazz (@murdamamitianni) August 4, 2021

The overwhelming sentiment was one of appreciation for the 20+ year rap veteran, who lived up to his “top 5 dead or alive” reputation for at least one night. Check out more reactions from fans below.

I will never in my motherfuckin life doubt Jadakiss again. In anything. Ever. — Frozen Water (@OfficiallyIce) August 4, 2021

Jadakiss smoked Fab and Dipset by himself… Now ya'll understand why Kiss is Top 5 dead or alive. ? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Pu5SUOaseZ — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) August 4, 2021

Jadakiss had Sheek and Styles like this last week #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/F8TJdTHT9c — No Relation, Esq. (@TheCosby) August 4, 2021

Jadakiss rapped bars to Allen Iverson dribbling a basketball. And Dipset thought they was going to beat that man in a #VERZUZ ??? pic.twitter.com/LmlPzcpGJY — The Notorious RPB (@realprinceblue) August 4, 2021

I don’t wanna hear that “the culture won” bullshit tonight! Jadakiss and the LOX won?? Period.#DipsetVSTheLOX #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/LI96NmS9TG — I AM KIARA (@OriginalFox_) August 4, 2021

Jadakiss had a counter for everything. Juelz — and this was the biggest mistake of the night for him — said they didn’t have any songs for the ladies. Then Jada and Tech IMMEDIATELY went on like a five song run with crazy, big records. That included Mariah. Incredible lol. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) August 4, 2021

The Internet: Dipset is gonna kill The Lox Jadakiss: pic.twitter.com/DlO1FnJuP0 — DORCHESTER (@_PISTOL124) August 4, 2021

