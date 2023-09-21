Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Clip of Her and Tupac Doing a ‘Terrible Job’ Lip-Syncing to a Will Smith Song [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith’s newest preview for her upcoming memoir included a memory with the late Tupac Shakur, dancing to a song by her future husband Will Smith, “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

via: Uproxx

Sharing the two-minute clip on Instagram yesterday (September 20), Pinkett Smith wrote, “Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

That post came shortly after another one in which Pinkett Smith shared a short passage about the clip, from her memoir Worthy. It reads, “Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together. Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Check out both posts below.