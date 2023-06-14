Jacky Oh Beauty Sales Soar Following Her Passing

Jacky Oh’s death is propelling her business.

via: HotNewHipHop

Last week Wild n’ Out fans were shocked by the news that Jacky Oh had unexpectedly passed away. After undergoing surgery in Miami she was found unresponsive in her hotel room. In the following days, thousands of fans online and former guests of the show paid respect to Jacky. Her partner, DC Young Fly made a brief statement thanking all of the fans for their support. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

In the days following, he expanded on his thoughts following the tragedy. “I wasn’t in a rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” his statement begins. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful,” he goes on. The statement aimed to explain exactly why Jacky was a great mother and partner and that god has a plan for them both. It’s a sentiment that he expressed further when he gave a moving speech at her funeral a few days later.

According to TMZ, the late stars cosmetic line has seen a major boost in sales since her passing. Representatives from her J Nova Collection say they’re being flooded with orders and that many products are selling out. With lip liner, gloss, and eyelash kits flying off the digital shelves the site apparently had to shut down for a short time due to overwhelming orders.

The brand’s name comes from Jacky and DC Young Fly’s daughter Nova. Apparently, she’s set to become the face of the brand herself going forward. Jacky and her sister Megan had been running the brand in a very hands-on way and since then family and friends have stepped up to try and get all the orders filled.