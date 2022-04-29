Jack Harlow Shares Confident DMs He Sent Bryson Tiller When He Was 17 [Photo]

Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller both rep Louisville, Kentucky and have collaborated in the past.

via: Uproxx

Bryson Tiller is only a few years older than Jack Harlow (29 vs. 24, respectively), but that didn’t stop Harlow from looking up to his fellow Louisville, Kentucky native in his younger days. As Harlow is gearing up to release Come Home The Kids Miss You next week, he took a moment to shout out Tiller by sharing a DM exchange they had when Harlow was 17.

It started last night when Tiller offered some unsolicited support for Harlow, tweeting, “get ready for my bro Jack’s new album. soon you’ll see why he is number 1. MAY 6th.” Harlow responded by writing, “Dreams come true,” and sharing a screenshot of a DM exchange they had on June 30, 2015.

In it, Harlow starts by thanking Tiller for how well he has represented Louisville on a big stage. Harlow then noted the influence Tiller had on him while expressing confidence about where he himself would end up, writing, “I’m a massive fan dude and study your every move. I just turned 17 and I’m very confident in my craft and trajectory of my career.”

After Harlow concluded by calling Tiller a “hometown hero” and expressing his desire to meet, Tiller responded, “thanks man I appreciate it. keep working. anything is possible.”

Indeed, it does seem like anything is possible for Harlow: His debut album, 2020’s Thats What They All Say, went No. 5 and Harlow has two No. 1 singles to his name: “First Class” and his Lil Nas X collaboration “Industry Baby.”