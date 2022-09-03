Jack Harlow Performs "First Class" For An Unenthused Crowd At Ohio State [Video]

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” may have been awarded “Song of the Summer” at the 2022 MTV VMAs, but it certainly didn’t land with the crowd he performed it for at Ohio State earlier today (September 3).

via: Uproxx

The start of the NCAA college football season is an exciting time for many and having live music always enhances a sporting experience. Jack Harlow was tasked with hyping up the crowd on ESPN’s College Gameday broadcast on Saturday (September 3), and brought none other than his popular 2022 record “First Class.”

Let's just say @jackharlow's strategy for GameDay picks is a little unconventional … we love it tho ?? pic.twitter.com/uIde23p46a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022

While the song itself is undeniable to the people, so is Harlow’s charisma and personality. Thus, the commentators had to bring him on set to make predictions for the weekend’s football games as well. In the case of Sunday’s (September 4) game featuring LSU versus Florida State, the Come Home The Kids Miss You rapper cited how he was hanging out with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the night before, thus he chose LSU to win on Sunday night.

As for Cincinnati versus Arkansas, he stated how he was previously involved with a woman from Cincinnati so it only made sense to select them. Predictably, the commentators flanking him could not get enough of his humorous, unconventional prediction strategies.

It has been an exciting summer for Jack Harlow, as his “former foe” Brandy joined him on stage during his BET Awards performance in June, Fergie joined him on stage at this past Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, and he left that same show with the Song of the Summer award for “First Class.”

Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead pic.twitter.com/qEUE2OKBfn — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2022