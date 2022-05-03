Jack Harlow Didn’t See ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Until He Was Cast In The Remake [Video]

Jack Harlow is leveling up right before fans’ eyes, and one way he’s doing that is by landing movie roles. In March, Variety reported the Louisville, Kentucky native is set to star in an upcoming remake of the classic 1992 basketball film White Men Can’t Jump.

via: Uproxx

While on the red carpet at the Met Gala last night, Jack Harlow was asked about his role in the upcoming remake of the classic basketball comedy White Men Can’t Jump. In reply, he admitted that he never actually watched the original until after he was cast in the remake, which means it took him a FULL YEAR to do so after I brought it up in my interview with him ahead of his two-on-two game at NBA All-Star 2021 (did I manifest the remake happening? I don’t know. I’m happy to take credit).

“Can I be honest?” he confessed in response to a Vogue reporter’s question about whether he was familiar with the source material. “I was obviously familiar with it, it’s an iconic title and I’ve seen the movie poster, but I didn’t watch it until I got offered the role. I see why it’s a classic.”

And while news of Harlow’s casting met mixed reviews on social media, his performance in this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game showed he’s got the range for the role — literally, as he hit multiple 25-footers, despite some wonky shooting form. Meanwhile, there was plenty of interest in his on-screen partner, with everyone from Drake to Quavo being suggested for the role. However, the Wesley Snipes to Harlow’s Woody Harrelson will be played by Sinqua Wells from The Breaks, Friday Night Lights, and Teen Wolf. Meanwhile, Jack himself might just be hitting up his old buddy Tyler Herro for some pointers, since he now knows just what he has to live up to.

