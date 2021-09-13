Ja Rule Responds to Rumor That 50 Cent Might Appear During Verzuz Battle with Fat Joe [Video]

Ja Rule is set to take on Fat Joe in a Verzuz battle live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (September 14) — even though Ja initially had his sights set on a battle with 50 Cent.

via: Revolt

“Everybody know you King Kong. Everybody know you got all the hits, but I’ma have to drag you,” Joey Crack addressed Ja Rule in an Instagram video on Thursday (Sept. 9). “I’m about to bring you into the projects, Trinity Ave. Y’all must have forgot ‘cause I ain’t forget… You my brother. I love you, but I’ma have to get you up out that cardigan sweater.”

“I’m comfortable there. But I’ma drag you on that stage,” Ja clapped back the next day (Sept. 10). “See, you have to perform them records. Word for word. Bar for bar. I’m gonna make you sweat out that motherfuckin’ Versace, ni**a. That Hermes, oh yeah, you gon’ sweat that out.”

The playful back-and-forth continued over the weekend, but now Ja Rule has responded to rumors that 50 Cent might attend the battle. According to TMZ, which interviewed the “Mesmerize” rapper on Monday (Sept. 13), 50 could pop up at the Madison Square Garden event. Last year, fans clamored to see the two foes take each other on in a Verzuz battle, but 50 declined.

“He had his shot,” Ja told TMZ. “I wanted him in the dog house first. He didn’t want to come to the dog house. So, me and [Joey] Crack are going to put on for the city and do it right and put on a beautiful, beautiful show and it’s going to be amazing. But you know, me and Crack are both competitive. It’s going to be a fight, a great show for people.”

Ja further said that 50 cameoing in Tuesday’s battle “would be the dumbest thing ever.”

“You didn’t want to get in the gauntlet with me, but you want to make a guest appearance? Come on—bring it on, baby!” he said. “I ain’t fearing nothing, yo. If that happens, that just means I have to give both of them that work.”

Watch Ja Rule’s full interview with TMZ below. The pair’s Verzuz battle will be broadcast at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST from New York City tomorrow.

Regardless of whether 50 Cent makes an appearance during Tuesday night’s Verzuz battle, it should be an entertaining event.