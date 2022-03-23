J Prince Wants Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, And More To Hold A Hip-Hop Show On Grammy Night [Photo]

Kanye West being removed from the Grammys performance roster prompted J. Prince to speak up.

J Prince is at it again. Months after he somehow orchestrated a reconciliation between Kanye West and Drake, who held their Larry Hoover benefit concert shortly after they patched things up, the Rap-A-Lot Records CEO is back with another idea. J Prince wants a number of hip-hop artists to come together to hold a hip-hop show the same night as the Grammys which would be on April 3. He shared a lengthy audio message on Instagram that explained the inspiration behind his idea.

“I’ve been watching the Grammys control and dictate our culture to their benefit up close and personal for the past 30 years that I’ve been in the music business,” he wrote. “And all the artists, managers, and executives would do is complain but never have the nuts to come together to do anything about it.” He later added, “This is a slave master, punish a n**** mentality and act to remind us that no matter how much money we have, we’re still n****s in their eyes. So they cancel Kanye and discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, and many others over the years. This will only be broken by us uniting our powers to bring about change moving forward.”

He then revealed his proposal to have Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and more come together to lead the hip-hop show. J Prince went as far as to say the show should take place in Las Vegas where the Grammys are set to take place.

“I recommend that the artists I mentioned above—and more—come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys on a special network and streaming platform to prove that ratings will change where the Grammys are concerned when the No. 1 selling genre in music — hip-hop — come together,” he said. “Because there’s power in numbers.” He concluded by saying, “The powers that be will be mad at me about this one. But f*ck ’em! I love the culture. The seed has been planted; let’s water it.”

You can listen to J Prince’s full audio message about the proposed hip-hop show and what inspired it above.