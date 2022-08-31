J. Cole Shares A Message From Ari Lennox Detailing Her New Album, ‘Age/Sex/Location’ [Photo]

Ari Lennox is about to release her heavily anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, on Sept 9.

via: Uproxx

Named for an introductory question often used in the chatrooms of the ’90s and early aughts, Age/Sex/Location represents a time in Lennox’s life where she feels she wasn’t being her authentic self.

Ahead of the album’s release next Friday, Lennox’s Dreamville label founder J. Cole shared a message from Lennox explaining the experiences from which she drew for the songs on the album.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” said Cole in the caption of the post. “I needed to know cuz I f*ck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”

In her message, Lennox said the album represents “Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life,” she wrote. “I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.”

Elsewhere in her message, Lennox explained that she is at a point in her life, in which she is “Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want.”