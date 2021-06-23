J Balvin Partners With UPS For A Campaign In Support Of Latinx Small Businesses [Video]

J Balvin isn’t the star of his latest video; barbers, gift shop owners, florists, and street vendors are. In a content partnership with UPS — yes, the mail service, which funded, filmed, and branded the video — the Medellín-born star is highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of his roots.

via: Uproxx

Thousands of small businesses all over the country suffered a huge blow as a result of the pandemic. Some made it through; others were forced to close their doors. Now that the world is inching closer and closer to normal, J Balvin is doing what he can to lend a helping hand to Latinx-owned small businesses, thanks to a new campaign with UPS.

The Latin singer and the shipping company joined forces for the Proudly Unstoppable campaign. The announcement came with the release of “Juntos Imparables,” a new song the singer shared with the hopes of inspiring “people to work together and support their local businesses,” as he told Billboard. As for the new campaign, the singer said, “My early days in music felt very comparable to getting a small business off the ground, so I know what it means to start from scratch and chase your dreams.”

He added, “UPS is doing so much to help small businesses handle their logistics and grow. As individuals, we can only do so much but if we work together with our people, we’re unstoppable.”

In addition to the new song, UPS debuted a bilingual limited edition box series named “Challenges Are Our Fire,” designed by Mexican graphic designer and illustrator Luis Pinto. The series comes with 650,000 UPS medium-sized Express boxes and envelopes. UPS will also donate $150,000 to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) in order to give small businesses that were affected by the pandemic the financial support they need.

You can listen to J Balvin’s new song in the video above.

Very smart of UPS using J Balvin as a way to reach the Latinx market.