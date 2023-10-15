J Balvin Was Confused By Bad Bunny’s ‘Thunder Y Lightning’ Diss But Took The High Road [Photos + Video]

J Balvin isn’t letting the haters get to him. And in this case, the hater is his one-time friend Bad Bunny.

via: Uproxx

Bad Bunny didn’t give people much runway to prepare for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, confirming the album on Monday (October 9) and unleashing it on Friday (October 13). J Balvin might have appreciated a heads-up.

Among the album’s 22 songs is “Thunder Y Lightning” featuring Eladio Carrión. The song ends with Bad Bunny rapping, “Thunder, lightning, yo soy un astro, Ricky Martin / Ustedes me han visto, to mis temas están charting / Ustedes me han visto, siempre ando con los mismo / Mientras ustedes son amigos de to el mundo como Balvin.” (“Thunder, lightning, I am a star, Ricky Martin / You’ve seen me, all my songs are charting / You’ve seen me, I always walk with the same people / While you are friends of the whole world like Balvin.”

Balvin addressed his name being the final word uttered on the track during an Instagram Live on Friday, as captured by Pop Crave and Rolling Stone. Per Rolling Stone‘s Julyssa Lopez, Balvin said, “I think he’s an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head but, well, the guy I know is a good person.”

J Balvin responds to Bad Bunny's verse about him on his new album that says, “You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin”: “I don’t understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person.” pic.twitter.com/aR5YC1i0Tg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2023

To be fair, Balvin is far from the lone name-drop. In the third verse, Benito and Carrión reference Aston Martin, Lionel Messi, Nas, Benjamin Franklin, and Luka Doncic. All of those names were used cleverly, however, while the line about Balvin feels a bit like a pointed barb. Elsewhere on the album, Bad Bunny addressed his mini controversy over throwing a fan’s phone in January.

Listen to “Thunder Y Lightning” below.