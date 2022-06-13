Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Trailer Riffs On City Girls’ Twerking-Fueled Success Story [Photo + Video]

HBO Max on Monday dropped the first trailer for Rap Sh*t, its forthcoming comedy series exec produced by Insecure vet Issa Rae.

via: Uproxx

Ever since the series finale of Insecure, Issa Rae fans have waited with bated breath for her next big television project. They didn’t have to wait long; Issa and HBO announced that the multitalented creator would be crafting a show semi-based on the come-up story of Miami duo City Girls, Rap Sh!t. Today, she shared the first trailer from the show, which included a Guapdad 4000 (aka Guap) cameo. The show follows a pair of Miami strippers turned aspiring rappers named Mia and Shawna as they find fame and navigate the trouble that comes with it. Sound familiar?

Issa’s certainly accumulated her fair share of experience with the music industry — and not all of it has been good. She started her own label, Raedio, under Atlantic Records and signed her first rapper, NCognita, but also encountered the unbalanced contracts that have unfortunately become industry standard over the past few years. The experience prompted Issa to call the music industry “the worst industry I’ve ever come across,” characterizing it as “an addiction industry.” How much that will inform her depiction of the industry in Rap Sh!t remains to be seen but if the response is similar to any of her other projects, the show is sure to be a hit, even among those who don’t know the behind-the-scenes workings of the average record label.

Check out the trailer below.