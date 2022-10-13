Issa Rae Calls Out Warner Bros. For Not Having The ‘Backbone’ To Deal With ‘Repeat Offender’ Ezra Miller

Issa Rae isn’t shying away from calling out Ezra Miller as an example of a “repeat offender” in Hollywood.

via: Uproxx

Issa Rea might have a multi-million dollar deal with WarnerMedia that includes her current hit series, Rap Sh!t, but that’s not about to stop her from calling out its newly-formed parent company for protecting Ezra Miller. For most of the year, The Flash star has been the subject of numerous headlines following a series of arrests and reports of allegedly disturbing behavior. However, that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros. Discovery from continuing to move forward with the film because it’s tested well with audiences.

Miller has offered up a mea culpa and reportedly entered treatment, but Rae is not a fan of the message that the situation sends to women. Via Elle:

It starts with a backbone. While I don’t support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it’s entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it’s extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women.’ I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders.

Rae’s comments were part of a larger discussion on the #MeToo movement, to which she offered a simple solution: Stop protecting offenders like Miller.

“So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive,” Rae said. “They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

