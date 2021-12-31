Investigation Into Drakeo the Ruler’s Murder Hits Snag As Witnesses Remain Silent

The investigation into the murder of Drakeo the Ruler, who was fatally stabbed Dec. 18 at the Once Upon a Time festival concert in Los Angeles, has hit a snag after witnesses refuse to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement officials.

via: Revolt

According to TMZ, investigators are having a hard time getting anyone who has information about his killing to come forward. They told the outlet that they are mostly relying on video surveillance and cellphone footage to solve the case because witnesses are refusing to talk about what transpired. Authorities are now working to see if Slim 400’s recent death is related in any way.

As REVOLT previously reported, the “Talk To Me” rapper was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival on Dec. 18. Live Nation said the stabbing occurred “in a roadway backstage” at the venue. After the attack, the festival ended early before 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg’s headlining sets could start.

Darrylene Corniel, Drakeo’s mother, has vowed to find her son’s killers. “I need this to be out there. I need people to know… and I do want justice for my son. I do believe that justice will be served,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I will not rest until justice is served.”

Corniel believes her son was targeted due to his rising stardom. “It is such a shame how much jealousy and envy can make people stoop to such low tactics to try to destroy another individual because of fame and progress,” she said. “When you start getting up there, people start getting intimidated. So, I believe once his platform started going higher, people started getting upset.”

Draleo’s mother is now planning to sue the venue where he was stabbed. She said the security at the Banc of California and Exposition Park did not protect her son.

“They let all these people in and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place,” Corniel said. “You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son… Someone has to be held accountable.”

Praying the family gets justice.