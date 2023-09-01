After Initially Denying It, Sexyy Red Can’t Help But Admit She And Young Thug Actually Do Look Alike

Sexyy Red has vehemently declared that she dislikes when people on social media say that she looks like Young Thug himself.

via: Uproxx

Having fans is a bit of a mixed bag: People enjoying your work is great, but sometimes, they can say things that get under your skin. In a recent interview, Sexyy Red was asked about fan interactions that annoy her, and she responded, “I hate when they say I look like Young Thug ’cause no the f*ck we do not look alike.”

In the comments of a DJ Akademiks upload of the interview clip, a lot of the responses were disagreeing with Red. Comments include, “She literally do look like thugger tho,” “Man she ain’t fooling nobody I know thug when I see him,” and, “I never seen young thug n sexy redd in the same room before.”

Now, Red has given in. In a tweet from August 30, the rapper shared a side-by-side image of her and Thug, adding, “Yea that’s my twin I must admit [laughing emoji].”

Yea that’s my twin I must admit ? https://t.co/KeuXXvZQl6 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, she just announced The Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which kicks off with a Boston concert in October and will hit a number of other North American cities between then and the end of November. She also recently linked up with Tyler The Creator and the two snapped some photos together, one of which really got people talking.