Iman Shumpert Reveals Teyana Taylor Makes Double His Income in Spousal Support Request | lovebscott.com

Teyana Taylor’s estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, is requesting spousal support — and in the process has revealed Teyana makes double his income.

via The Blast:

The once-beloved power couple have been at odds over their divorce, with multiple allegations flying between them. Now, the former NBA star wants to cut a better child support deal over the difference in the duo’s pay.

Teyana Taylor quietly filed for divorce in January 2023, but she did not announce her separation from Iman Shumpert until September of that year.

According to new court documents, Shumpert was displeased with his child support arrangements and wants his estranged wife to chip in since she has the bigger wallet. He broke down the estranged couple’s finances, revealing a significant gap in their income.

According to Shumpert’s revelation, Taylor made $93,885 monthly before tax deductions while he brought in $47,981. Per his calculations, his estranged wife made nearly double his income and could shoulder more responsibilities.

The former athlete’s decision to reveal this alleged pay gap brought back memories of Taylor’s previous accusations. When she filed for divorce in 2023, the “Wake Up Love” singer claimed Shumpert was insecure and jealous of her fame.

Taylor implied his feelings about her wealth was shocking since he made more as an NBA star than she could ever dream of making in music. However, Shumpert did not share the same thoughts per the documents obtained by TMZ.

Shumpert, who shares two children with Taylor, noted that he was happy to spend $8,000 monthly in child support. His willingness extended to their “major” medical bills; however, he requested to split the cost of other health services with his estranged wife.

The famous pair have been at odds over money amid their divorce, with Taylor accusing Shumpert of leaving her to foot the bill for the home renovations he started three years ago.

These upgrades reportedly cost about $200K, but that was not the only crime she slammed him with.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast in April, the multi-hyphenate star filed an urgent motion for contempt against Shumpert for violating the court’s automatic domestic standing order.

When a person files for divorce in Georgia, they are typically issued automatic domestic standing orders. These are designed to protect both parties’ interests and prevent specific actions, such as a spouse disposing of marital assets while the divorce is ongoing.

In the famous couple’s case, Shumpert allegedly violated the automatic domestic standing orders by diminishing their marital estate by over $3.7 million.

Taylor claimed he took loans from their accounts without her knowledge and got away with the crime until on or about March 7, 2024.

At the time, Shumpert submitted current statements for certain investment accounts, and Taylor’s team noticed a sharp decrease in some of the values compared to the figures he shared in October 2023.

To solve the mystery, Taylor’s counsel hired Mike Bean, a certified divorce financial analyst. During his investigations, he allegedly discovered Shumpert had taken several loans throughout 2023 from multiple marital bank accounts.

According to Mr. Bean, Shumpert withdrew a whopping $3,797,944; unfortunately for the ex-athlete, that wasn’t the only sum Taylor wanted him to pay back.

In her filing, Taylor also called out Shumpert for failing to pay the taxes on their marital property in Miami, Florida. She claimed the bills were due on January 31, 2024; however, he did not do the needful despite being in charge.

According to the mother of two, Shumpert had always covered the real estate taxes on all their properties. But he suddenly made the “unilateral decision to stop paying” despite the automatic domestic standing order.

Taylor implored the Court to find her estranged husband guilty of contempt and fine him $1,000 for each offense. Her demands extended to the coverage of her attorney fees and all litigation costs incurred by filing the motion.

In December, The Blast reported that the divorce drama between Taylor and Shumpert had gotten nasty with endangerment allegations. The singer sparked concerns about what happened in her marriage when she gave a shocking reason for divorce.

Usually, celebrities cite “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for divorce; however, Taylor listed “cruel treatment” as her grounds for separation. The allegation did not sit right with Shumpert, who filed a petition to dismiss her claims.

He refuted the “cruel treatment” grounds, stressing that Taylor had not proved how he made her feel endangered during their marriage. Shumpert implored the Court to replace her reason with an “irretrievable broken bond.”

It’s unfortunate that all this has become public.