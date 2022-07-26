Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Haters Who Body-Shamed Her After Twerking At A Pride Celebration [Photo + Video]

After a Twitter user shared a video of Iggy Azalea twerking that drew mixed reactions, the rapper has responded to trolls who feel the need to comment on her body.

via: Uproxx

Even though Iggy Azaela has carved out a pretty successful independent career after leaving Interscope, it’s fair to say that she’s received less attention now than at her height. Yet somehow, that still hasn’t stopped haters online from finding negative things to critique about her music, personality, and performances, even with her decreased visibility. The latest example came after Iggy performed at Long Beach Pride earlier this month when a fan posted a video of Iggy twerking during her set to Twitter.

It didn’t take long for the boo birds to find the video and decide what the world needed was their mean comments about her body. Quote-tweeting the original tweeter, who wrote, “iggy really be tossin that big mf,” Iggy shot back, “It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly.” She also got in one last shot at her detractors: “Ps. your man 100% wants to f*ck me.” In a later tweet, she clarified that she was addressing the replies of the original tweet, where the negativity started, not the complimentary “tossin” caption.

Last year, Iggy said that her album, End Of An Era, would be her last, explaining, “I’m getting to a space where I feel that there’s not much new perspective I can bring to what I’m doing… at least not that I’d be comfortable with the world hearing.” While her fans will undoubtedly miss her, it looks like her haters will probably have to find a new target for their mean-spirited commentary.

It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly.

Ps. your man 100% wants to fuck me. https://t.co/O5h6WKKvum — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2022

This is! I’m talking about the comment section. ? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 23, 2022