Iggy Azalea: I’m ‘In Touch’ with Britney Spears Post-Conservatorship [Video]

Iggy Azalea revealed that she has spoken with friend and “Pretty Girls” collaborator Britney Spears via social media after supporting the pop star during her conservatorship battle.

via Page Six:

“Yes, I have been in touch,” the “Black Widow” rapper said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”Wednesday. “We talk on Instagram sometimes.”

Azalea, 32, explained that Spears, 41, has direct-messaged her, and then she will “message her back and everything.”

The Australian star, who collaborated with the “Toxic” singer on their 2015 song, “Pretty Girls,” also noted that she would definitely work with her pal again.

“Would I be interested? Yes, of course,” she said. “My collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations.”

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, added, “I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with [‘Pretty Girls’] that we never got to. We never got to do all we wanted to do.”

When Andy Cohen asked the “Fancy” performer to expand, she explained that Spears’ limitations under the 13-year conservatorship had blocked their creativity.

“She was so limited, obviously. And now that she has the ability to do it her way, [I would] 100 percent [work with her again],” she said. “I love Britney, and she is so much more creative than what people give her credit for.

“Like what she did with Elton [John] was amazing,” Azalea continued, referencing Spears and John’s successful “Hold Me Closer” duet. “I would love to be part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they are 100 percent her own ideas.”

Azalea previously defended Spears while the “Stronger” singer was still battling in court for her freedom from her estranged dad, Jamie Spears.

The “Work” rapper tweeted in July 2021 that she had “witnessed” Jamie, 70, be “abusive” toward Britney.

“Its [sic] basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” Azalea wrote at the time.

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week [in court] and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

Azalea added that Jamie would restrict Britney from “even the most bizarre and trivial things” and that he “conveniently” waited until “moments before” they were supposed to perform together at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards to force Azalea to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” she shared.

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exists with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

During the court case, Britney accused her father of preventing her from having a birth control device removed from her body and therefore stopping her from having a baby with her now-husband, Sam Asghari.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, giving her back control of her life as well as her $60 million estate for the first time since February 2008.

Since regaining her independence, Britney’s behavior has raised concerns for her health.

Earlier this month, Page Six confirmed that the Grammy winner’s family and friends were planning to stage an intervention for her after she became upset over fans filming her at a restaurant.

Britney subsequently denied a TMZ report that she had “almost died,” writing on Instagram, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories.”

An insider confirmed to us that the intervention never took place because it was ultimately deemed “unnecessary.”

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted,” our insider shared.

Asghari, 28, also confirmed that an intervention did not occur for his wife, whom he wed in June 2022 after nearly six years together.

Well…maybe Iggy can help Britney out a bit. It’s clear she could use it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)