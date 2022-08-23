Idris Elba Would Really Like You To Stop Asking Him About Playing James Bond [Video]

Long a candidate to play the suave MI6 super-spy, Idris Elba wants people to stop constantly asking him about being the next James Bond.

via: Uproxx

The Beast actor has heard rumors about playing 007 since at least 2018, and he’s tired of it. “I have no more answers for it,” Elba said on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast. “I just tell people, ‘Aw, don’t ask me that.’ Because a lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as clickbait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things.” He admitted that he occasionally enjoys trolling people, like with this 2018 tweet, and “every now and then, I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumor. But most times now, I tend not to talk about it.”

Tell me about it. People are always demanding to know if I’m playing Bond, too. I’d like to take this opportunity to set the record straight: I have not been officially asked (yet).

It’s for the best that Elba isn’t interested in the role, anyway. A recent rumor claims that the Bond overlords are looking for “someone probably in their 30s” and “taller than 5’10” to be in at least “the next three movies.” I know just the tall 30-something for the job.

You can listen to the Jemele Hill is Unbothered episode below.

My guest on the season 4 premiere episode of @JHillUnbothered is Idris Elba, who shares some of the feedback he received from moviegoers about his new film, Beast. FULL POD —> https://t.co/wCzFMPcXHH pic.twitter.com/pz5XqRwLPE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2022