Ice-T Blasted The ‘Weirdos’ Who Seem To Think Jamie Foxx Is Actually Dead And Has Been Replaced By A Clone Or AI Or Some Other Deranged S**t

Ice-T hit back at the ‘weirdos’ fueling conspiracy theories that Jamie Foxx has been replaced by AI after his mysterious health scare.

via: Uproxx

Ever since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized with a mysterious medical complication back in April, there has been no shortage of rumors and conspiracy theories about what’s really going with the actor.

Due to his notoriously private nature, Foxx has not yet disclosed the exact nature of his health issues, but he did recently share a video thanks his fans for all of their love and support. That video arrived after Foxx was spotted around Chicago in a series of surprise public appearances.

However, despite Foxx clearly being very much alive, alert, and cognizant, that hasn’t stopped the conspiracy theories from running wild on social media. The latest rumor claims that Foxx has been “replaced” because he looks different in his thank you video to fans. Ice-T caught wind of these crackpot theories and immediately shut them down.

People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.. https://t.co/EWklg56bnW — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 23, 2023

“People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near die,” an exasperated Ice-T tweeted. “Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.”

While Ice-T hit the nail on the head that Foxx has been sick for over five months now, and the actor candidly revealed that his recovery has been difficult, another Twitter user pointed out another contributing factor for why Foxx looked different: Camera angles.

People don’t understand how camera lenses work. Probably lost a little weight and the lighting is different. But 90% of the difference is just a telephoto lens (probably a 70-200mm) vs the super wide selfie camera on your phone. pic.twitter.com/fCER16zWad — Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) July 23, 2023

“People don’t understand how camera lenses work,” Jared Monroe tweeted. “Probably lost a little weight and the lighting is different. But 90% of the difference is just a telephoto lens (probably a 70-200mm) vs the super wide selfie camera on your phone.”

Long story short, no there isn’t a sophisticated Jamie Foxx AI clone running around.