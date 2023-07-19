Ice Spice Says Taylor Swift Is ‘F*cking Hilarious’ And Shares What She’s Learned From Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice says she and Taylor Swift immediately hit it off when recording their hit record “Karma.”

via: Uproxx

Though the remix sparked controversy — particularly due to how her supposed then-boyfriend Matty Healy had previously treated Ice — both Ice and Swift have had nothing but positive things to say about each other.

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Ice broke down how the collaboration came about.

“I was home and my manager called me, and was like, ‘Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.’ And I’m like, ‘Taylor?’” said Ice. “I was having a really bad day also, I would like to say that. I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something. And then he called me with that news. And then I cried more, because it was good news.”

She then recalled the first time she met Swift and how exciting of an experience it was.

“We went to the studio and [Taylor] is so humble and so nice,” she said. “I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio and she outside waiting for me. So she’s great. She’s so funny. We text all the time. She is f*cking hilarious. I’m not going to lie. She’s the funniest person ever.”

In addition to a Taylor Swift collab, Ice has also dropped to songs with Nicki Minaj this year. Elsewhere in the interview, Ice noted the was in which Minaj has been a mentor to her.

“I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Nicki] and learning from her and stuff,” Ice said. “And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever. And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying. Because if there’s anyone I’m going to listen to it’s the queen.”