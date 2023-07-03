Ice Spice Owns Two Spots In The Top 10 Of The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 For The Second Time This Year

Ice Spice has reached a new height.

via: Uproxx

It’s getting more difficult to remember a Billboard Hot 100 that didn’t include Ice Spice, despite the fact Ice Spice’s Hot 100 debut (“Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay) came in January 2023. This week’s Billboard Hot 100 dated July 8 features Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and Aqua’s Barbie movie soundtrack single “Barbie World” debuting at No. 7, one slot above “Karma” by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice.

Per Billboard, “Barbie World” — Ice Spice and Minaj’s reinvention of the Aqua classic — is Ice Spice’s fourth top-10 Hot 100 entry and Minaj’s 23rd. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” tops the chart for a 13th week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 8, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 3, 2023

The publication contextualized the feat for both women:

“The track bows as Minaj’s 23rd Hot 100 top 10 – extending her record for the most among female rappers – while she ties Whitney Houston for the sixth-most among women overall in the chart’s history. Taylor Swift leads all women with 40 top 10s, followed by Madonna (38), Rihanna (32), Mariah Carey (28), and Janet Jackson (27). Ice Spice scores her fourth Hot 100 top 10, and second with Minaj, after their ‘Princess Diana‘ debuted and peaked at No. 4 in April.”

Along with “Barbie World,” “Princess Diana,” and “Karma,” Ice Spice’s other top-10 entry was “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress. In fact, this week isn’t the first in 2023 when Ice Spice had two top-10 hits on a Hot 100 chart, as “Princess Diana” and “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” occupied No. 4 and No. 10, respectively, in late April.

“YALL!!!!! 2 songs in the TOP 10 is crazy!!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Princesssssssss @icespicee_ #PrincessDiana #HeavyOnIt #Barbz #Munchkins Stay tuned Love you guys sm,” Minaj tweeted on April 24.

“Thxxxx queen,” Ice Spice tweeted back. “We eatin good tn !”

thxxxx queeen ???? we eatin good tn ! https://t.co/UMptRgJBcP — Ice Spice ? (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023

Minaj will soon be eyeing the Billboard 200 crown, as she announced the release date for her forthcoming Pink Friday 2 album last week.

Barbie arrives in theaters on July 21. The accompanying star-studded, Mark Ronson-produced soundtrack is also due that day, boasting Ice Spice, Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi.