Hulu Is Basically Begging For Returning Subscribers To Come Back For $1 A Month

Enter one of the most exciting deals we’ve seen in quite a bit — three months of Hulu for just $1 each.

via: Uproxx

As the war rages on between the struggling streaming sites, Hulu is offering a unique deal for new and returning users: the basic ad-supported tier is just $1 a month for the first three months. In other words, they really want you to come crawling back with a couple single dollar bills to see the new season of Only Murders In The Building.

According to Deadline, the deal is tied to National Streaming Day which is apparently a thing that is today, May 20th. Disney celebrated late last night by showing off their army of drones as they danced through the sky in the creepiest way possible.

The offer will run through Friday, May 27th. After the three-month deal, the service is $6.99 with ads and $12.99 for the ad-free version, which is still, on average, less than Netflix’s subscription. Netflix has notoriously been hemorrhaging money and subscribers as of late, so maybe this is Hulu’s way of getting back at them. That’s Hollywood for you!

Hulu has been churning out a lot of original content lately, and since they are owned by Disney, they already have a leg up on Netflix, their main competitor. At the end of Q1, Hulu had made up 45.5 million of Disney+’s 138 million subscribers. That number only continues growing as Disney+ began offering ad-supported models.

So basically, we have reverted back to cable TV. Welcome to the 60s!