Huh? Grown Man Claiming To Be Drake’s Son Was Reportedly Arrested At The Rapper’s Los Angeles Mansion

A man who trespassed onto Drake’s new home near Beverly Hills and claimed to be the rapper’s son was arrested last week.

via: Uproxx

There’s been a bit of an uptick in fans intruding on the privacy of artists by trespassing on their properties. It was just a few months ago that DaBaby shot a man for invading his North Carolina home and the rapper was able to avoid charges in that case. More recently, Taylor Swift had a man show up uninvited at her Manhattan home, but luckily they did not get in contact with the singer and were later arrested. The latest example now involves Drake thanks to an incident that occurred at his $70 million Los Angeles mansion last week.

According to TMZ, police officers were called to Drake’s mansion on July 15 after one of the property’s employees saw someone near the rapper’s pool house. The individual ended up being a 23-year-old man, and when the LAPD arrived on the scene, they quickly questioned him. The man claimed that Drake was his father and that he was just waiting for the rapper to come home.

The father-son claim is of course false, being that Drake’s actual son, Adonis, is 19 years younger than the trespasser. Additionally, 35-year-old Drake probably didn’t father a child 23 years ago, when he was 12. With that being said, the LAPD officers were not sold on the 23-year-old’s story, and as a result, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Thankfully, Drake was not home at the time of the incident.