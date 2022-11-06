Hottie Over Body, Dr. Miami Let's Drake Know What Team He's On [Video]

Drake is still catching heat from the song “Circo Loco” off his new album Her Loss.

It appears Drake made fun of Tory Lanez shooting her, and she called his diss tactics “lame.”

The specific lines are as follows: “This b***h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

Lil Yachty has said that Drake’s lyrics are not about Meg. He worked quite closely on the album and is very close with Drake, so some are trusting his word. He said the lines were in reference to women getting fake implants and shots.

The internet is undefeated, fans have been roasting Drake across social media platforms and have brought up Drake’s own plastic surgery rumors again.

Joe Budden once went after Drake’s “sculpted stomach” on his diss track Afraid. Claiming that the singer visited plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, popularly known as Dr. Miami.

Today Dr. Miami, took to TikTok letting everyone he’s team Hottie and there will not be anymore surgery for Drake from him.

It’s unclear if Dr. Miami is joking or not, but it does seem like a HIPPA violation.

Check out the video below.