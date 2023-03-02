Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, Arrested for DUI, Fleeing Police

The boyfriend of Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo has been arrested for DUI following a police chase with Alana riding in the same vehicle.

via: Page Six

Deputies detained Dralin Carswell after a three-mile chase while the former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star was in the passenger seat of his Dodge Charger, according to the Monroe County Reporter.

Cpl. Jaleel Brown initially ran the tag on Carswell’s vehicle in front of a Shell gas station and found that the owner had outstanding warrants.

But when Brown tried to make a traffic stop, Carswell, 21, allegedly sped off and led a police chase before the officer used a PIT maneuver to disable the Charger.

TMZ reported that authorities found marijuana and took Carswell into custody. Thompson, 17, was not charged, but another passenger, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Police records seen by Page Six show that Carswell was hit with five misdemeanors: fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs, following a vehicle too closely, failure to maintain lane and speeding. He spent two days in jail on a bond of $25,000.

Thompson and Carswell began dating sometime in 2021 but did not go Instagram-official until the end of that September.

The duo sparked engagement rumors when the reality star was photographed wearing a diamond ring last June. However, her rep shut down the speculation, telling Page Six at the time that it was “just a ring.”

In July, Thompson said she and her beau have received criticism for their “age gap” and “because he’s black and I’m white.”

“I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don’t really care,” the former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time.

Thompson’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who was granted sole custody of her in April 2022, has also defended the controversial relationship.

“She’s not getting married, she’s not having a kid, she’s doing very good in school,” Shannon, 23, said, adding that despite their age difference, Alana and Carswell are “on the same wavelength.”