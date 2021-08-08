Hit-Boy Seemingly Takes A Shot At Kanye West While Celebrating The Release Of ‘King’s Disease II’ [Video]

Hit-Boy Seemingly Takes A Shot At Kanye West While Celebrating The Release Of ‘King’s Disease II’

via: Uproxx

A year after sharing King’s Disease, Nas and Hit-Boy reconnected for a sequel to the project, which they shared on Friday. The new album, called, simply, King’s Disease II, boasts 15 songs and guest appearances from Lauryn Hill, Eminem, EMPD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Blxst, and Charlie Wilson. But a new clip from Nas and Hit-Boy’s album release party has emerged and it appears that the latter had some choice words for a certain rapper, which many believe is Kanye West.

“It’s not a hundred n****s producing the beat,” Hit-Boy said about the sequel to their 2020 Grammy-winning album. “It’s not a hundred n****s writing the rhymes, n****. It’s two n****s in the studio. I hear this shit right now, homie. It’s going down. King’s Disease II. Stream that sh*t, buy that sh*t.”

damn why Hit-Boy going at Kanye neck? ?? pic.twitter.com/cmzoXzF8CS — Max B In My Top 5 (@CalmYeWest) August 6, 2021

He continued, “There be n****s in the studio. It’s just me and bro, bro. Do y’all hear this sh*t? It’s just me and this n**** in the studio. He’s barred up, I’m making beats. No hoopla. We not on f*ckin’ Twitter botherin’ y’all. We not on IG Live putting a weird-ass stream up, n****. We doin’ this sh*t for real though, n****! Stop playin’!”

The “weird-ass stream” could be a reference to Kanye’s “Countdown To Donda” livestream that captured the rapper sleeping, working out, and hanging out with fellow rappers like Chance The Rapper and Fivio Foreign.

Hit-Boy and Ye aren’t on the best of terms, as he previously told GQ that Kanye “stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé.”