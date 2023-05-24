HBO Max’s Switchover To ‘Max’ Was A Bumpy One With First-Day Tech Jitters For The Streaming Service

The big launch day for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max — and it appeared to encountering some technical problems right off the bat.

via: Uproxx

The new Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app that merged HBO Max and Discovery+ content into one hub has been causing user issues across several different platforms. Those issues include login errors, crashes, or in some cases, the app simply not loading.

According to Variety, “the issues spanned the Max.com website as well as mobile apps including iOS and connected-TV apps on Roku and Samsung TV.”

When HBO Max launched in May 2020, it experienced similar issues, and Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly working diligently to solve any problems and had a “war room” at the ready:

“You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale,” a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said. “We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied.”

For the Max launch, Warner Bros. Discovery is actively monitoring customer reports of technical problems from “war rooms” in multiple locations including in Bellevue, Wash., New York and London. “The entire team is on standby,” Warner Bros. Discovery CTO Avi Saxena told Variety in an interview Monday.

Shortly after the launch, Max users took to Twitter to report issues and post videos of the Max app refusing to load or not allowing them to login.