HBO Max And Discovery Will Combine Streaming Forces As ‘Max,’ Where You Can Stream Both HBO Content And ‘MILF Manor’

The entertainment giant will finally unveil its plans for a combined HBO Max/Discovery+ offering — and perhaps more — on Wednesday.

After months of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly set to unveil its new streaming service this week. Ever since its merger, the newly formed media conglomerate has signaled that it would somehow Frankenstein together HBO Max and Discovery+ into some sort of super app, and that day is quickly approaching. Soon, viewers will be able to watch House of the Dragon and Milf Manor all in one place.

As for the name of this streaming Voltron, WB Discovery is reportedly going with “Max,” which has been a top contender since the ambitious project was announced.

Via The New York Times:

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery executives will unveil plans for the new combined streaming service, bringing together classic HBO series like “The Sopranos” and “Succession” with Discovery series like “Dr. Pimple Popper” and “Fixer Upper.” The service will be called Max and debut in the next month or two, according to three people with knowledge of the decision.

The streaming service will cost roughly $16 a month — the price of HBO Max now — though there will be several price tiers, including a less expensive one with advertising, the people said.

As of this writing, there have been no details on how Max will affect current HBO Max subscribers who have access to that app thanks to their HBO cable subscription. Most likely that will be addressed during Wednesday’s big reveal, or that decision could remain in limbo like the time you couldn’t get HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV or Roku because all three companies were mad at each other. Making streaming apps is hard, folks.