Harry Styles’ Love Life Takes Center Stage Post-‘Love On Tour’ With Taylor Russell Dating Rumors

Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell are fueling dating rumors with their late night talking.

via: Uproxx

Styles‘ nearly two-year Love On Tour came to an emotional conclusion in Italy on July 22, but the intensely intrusive monitoring of his love life is never-ending.

According to Page Six and TMZ, Styles watched the Canadian actress Taylor Russell perform in The Effect at London’s National Theatre on Wednesday, August 9, and the two fueled dating rumors at the afterparty.

“Styles could be seen greeting Russell and wrapping his arm around her. Seemingly in response to the gesture, the Bones And All star placed her hand on the former One Direction member’s arm,” Page Six relayed. “At one point, the pair turned to each other and were captured smiling and laughing.”

An unnamed source told the outlet that it appeared as if Russell and Styles “were holding hands” when he visited Russell’s dressing room.

TMZ additionally relayed, “We’re told Harry left the shindig after a while, jumping into the back of a car by himself while carrying Taylor’s stuff. However, sources say Harry’s ride pulled up to the stage door not long after, with Taylor jumping in the back seat before pulling off.”

Tabloids previously reported on Russell’s presence at Styles’ Love On Tour stop in Vienna, Austria last month. TMZ shared a video of Russell dancing in a VIP section.

Since splitting from longtime girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Styles was also briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski in March after shamelessly making out in Tokyo, Japan.