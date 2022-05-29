Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Goes No. 1 With The Biggest First Week For A Male Singer In Six Years [Photos]

Harry Styles has just earned the biggest album sales week of the year so far.

via: Uproxx

There’s no doubt that Harry Styles is a superstar. He made that very clear with the release of his sophomore album Fine Line which, at the time, made for his third consecutive chart-topping album. It also made for the biggest first week by a male pop singer since Justin Bieber’s Purpose in 2015. With all of that in mind, it was expected that Harry was going to have another huge first week when he announced his third album Harry’s House back in March. Now that the album is here, we can confirm that Harry’s House indeed had a massive debut and the biggest of 2022 so far.

For the Billboard 200 chart dated June 4, 2022, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House debuted at No. 1 thanks to 521,500 album units sold in its first week. That number is comprised of 189,000 streaming equivalent album units thanks to 246.96 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. Harry’s House also registered a whopping 330,000 in pure album sales thanks to 182,000 vinyl sales which also gives Harry’s House the largest week for an album on vinyl since 1991. It beat out the previous record of 114,000 that was previously set by Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

With its first-week total of 521,500 album units sold, Harry’s House becomes the fourth album in the last 18 months. It joins Adele’s 30 (839,000), Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) (604,500), and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (612,500).

With its first week total, Harry’s House now has the biggest debut by a pop singer since Justin Bieber’s Purpose in 2015. Bieber’s album went No. 1 thanks to a first week total of 649,000.

.@Harry_Styles is the first UK male artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with his first three albums. — chart data (@chartdata) May 29, 2022