Halle Berry’s Film ‘Bruised’ Will Feature The First All-Female Hip-Hop Soundtrack [Video]

Cardi B, City Girls, and more are among the artist included in the soundtrack for Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

via: Uproxx

When the film Bruised comes out in theaters on November 17th and then on Netflix a week later, it’ll mark Halle Berry’s directorial debut on the big screen. She’ll also be playing the film’s starring role as the maligned mixed martial arts fighter, Jackie Justice, looking to make a return to the octagon as she looks to get her life back on track.

Along with Berry’s breakthrough as a director, the film’s soundtrack, out November 19th, will also be making history as the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack to a major film release. Co-executive produced by the Academy Award winning Berry and Cardi B (who will be hosting the AMAs this month), the soundtrack will feature songs by Cardi, Saweetie, City Girls, HER, Flo Milli, Latto, Young MA, Baby Tate, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre, and DreamDoll. Of the 13-tracks on the album, six are original cuts written specifically for the movie and seven additional tracks that were inspired by the flick. The single “Scared” by City Girls, is out tomorrow night.

The Young MA track on the film’s trailer, so check that out below.

Bruised (Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Netflix Film) is out 11/19 via Warner Records.