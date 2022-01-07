Halle Berry Has Some Helpful Advice For Zoë Kravitz About Playing Catwoman

Halle Berry received some mixed reviews for her performance as Catwoman in 2004, but she has some advice for the next person to take up the mantle.

via: Uproxx

Halle Berry has a good sense of humor about Catwoman, a very bad movie. She doesn’t have any regret about taking the part because “it was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that. I don’t want to feel like, ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?” Berry even collected her Razzie Award for Worst Actress in person, which she later set on fire.

Catwoman is Selina Kyle’s only standalone movie, but two actresses have played her since: Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz in The Batman. In an interview with Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast, Berry share the advice she would give to Kravitz about being Catwoman. “I’ll just tell her, get ready, they might come for you – but don’t let that affect your interpretation about who she thinks Catwoman might be,” she said, adding, “I personally think she’s going to be a wonderful Catwoman.”

Andrew Garfield got his bad Spider-Man movie redemption — Berry deserves a No Way Home of her own. She isn’t interested in reprising the role, or so she claims, but what if it also starred Kravitz and Hathaway? Throw Michelle Pfeiffer in there, too, and Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in 1966’s Batman. Into the cat-verse, I say.

