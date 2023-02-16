Halle Bailey Shines In The New ‘Little Mermaid’ Extended Trailer As The Beloved Underwater Princess [Video]

Cue “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” as Disney has released a glimpse of Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula the Sea Witch in a sinister new teaser for the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie.

via: Uproxx

Halle Bailey is not letting any lingering rumors surrounding her romantic relationship distract her from the upcoming release of Disney’s live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid. The film, slated to hit theaters this May, will mark the singer’s biggest acting role to date.

Despite the disgusting racist remarks made about the beloved underwater princess being played by a Black woman, both the film’s director Rob Marshall and the public have overwhelmingly verbalized support for Bailey. Even at one point, Bailey was brought to tears of joy after seeing hundreds of excited young girls as they watched the first teaser for the film, which was released back in September.

Now, the official trailer is here, and if you weren’t excited before, you might change your tune after watching it. Bailey took to Twitter to share it with her followers, writing, “I’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!”

i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid ?????just 100 days until it arrives in theaters! ? pic.twitter.com/Ux8os3EKFD — Halle (@HalleBailey) February 15, 2023

In the trailer, Ariel (played by Bailey) explores beyond her hidden cave oasis shown in the first look teaser giving up a glimpse into the full ocean city oasis. Bailey’s dreadlocks eloquently sway as she explores near the sea floor and onto the surface. Bailey embodies the innocence of the beloved Disney character, and any pressure she felt going into filming certainly melted away as soon as the cameras began rolling.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26. In the meantime, watch the new trailer above.