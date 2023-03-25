Halle Bailey Shared An Adorable Video Of A Little Fan Who Just Could Not Let Go Of Her At Disney World

Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid is one of this spring’s most anticipated films. This week, as we are less than two months out, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming film, was seen at Disney World.

via: The Independent

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to document her trip to Disney, where she joined a special event that featured 100 students who are a part of the Disney Dreamers Academy.

In her post, she included a video of herself carrying a fan, who was laying her head on the actor’s shoulder. The fan also had her legs and arms wrapped around Bailey, as she proceeded to give her a hug.

Bailey proceeded to compliment the young fan in the clip, as she said: “You’re so pretty… you’re so beautiful and sweet.” In the background, a woman could be heard telling Bailey that “Ariel” is her “favourite” Disney princess, as the actor plays this iconic character in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The Grown-ish star proceeded to bounce up and down, while smiling and hugging the fan. She then asked the fan’s family what the girl’s name was, to which they responded: Mila. As she continued to say “hi” to Mila, the young girl’s head briefly lifted up from the actor’s shoulder.

A woman in the background responded to this sweet interaction with a comment about Mila, saying: “Oh my god, she won’t let go.”

Bailey continued to have a happy and shocked look on her face, before the singer asked Mila if she “wanted to smile”. Someone in the background asked the fan if she wanted to take a picture, before she and the singer turned their heads toward a different camera to pose.

The Chloe x Halle member acknowledged how much this experience meant to her in the caption, writing: “And I met this beautiful baby Mila Rose who made me cry…she just hugged me so tightly.”

Bailey’s visit to Disney World comes days after she spoke about her role in The Little Mermaid, which will be released on 26 May. More specifically, she addressed some of the racist messages she received, after it was announced in August 2019 that she’d be playing Ariel.

“Seeing the world’s reaction to it was definitely a shock,” she said in an interview with Edition magazine. However, she also acknowledged some of the positive reactions to her casting, adding: “But seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally.”

she made my whole day ??? https://t.co/R0wg6CFUqV — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 24, 2023

The Little Mermaid arrives to theaters 5/23.